Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella says speculation over future no distraction

Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella insists his focus is on Wales and securing Nations League promotion after speculation linking him with high-profile jobs in England and Italy.

Montella led Turkey to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 in the summer and, with a two-point advantage over Wales, his side are favourites to win Group B4 and clinch promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

The 50-year-old Italian’s work has not gone unnoticed, with reports linking him to Manchester United before Ruben Amorim was appointed Erik ten Hag’s successor at Old Trafford.

Roma

It was also reported this week that intermediaries contacted Montella to sound him out over the vacancy at Roma, his former club where he played with great distinction between 1999 and 2009.

Claudio Ranieri was appointed Roma head coach on Thursday until the end of the season.

“When there is so much speculation about the head coach it means our football players are doing a great job,” Montella said at his pre-match press conference for the Wales game in Kayseri.

“The team is performing at the level everyone wants. Last month they were speaking about the Premier League and me.

“This month it is another league, but we want to be all together focusing on the Nations League and dreaming of our goals.

“If there will be anything that comes up about me the first people to know will be the president and those responsible for the football federation in Turkey.”

World Cup qualifying play-off spot

Montella’s side top the table after winning three successive games following their opening 0-0 draw with Wales in Cardiff.

Topping Group B4 would boost their chances of getting a World Cup qualifying play-off spot via the Nations League, but that is not a scenario Montella is contemplating.

He said: “It’s a very long distance goal in this moment and we don’t have to speak about this.

“Our first goal is to get to the A league of the Nations League. When you go there you have chance to meet great national teams – and who wouldn’t want that?

“We know the opponents are very difficult, but it would be an amazing feeling to finish first in front of our own supporters.

“If we don’t do that we have another game (away to Montenegro on Tuesday) to achieve our aims.”

Turkey have lost Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz to suspension and a lengthy casualty list includes Caglar Soyuncu, Dogan Alemdar, Irfan Can Kahveci, Ozan Kabak and Yusuf Yazici.

