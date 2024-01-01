Two-try Keelan Giles helps Ospreys to comeback derby victory over Cardiff

Keelan Giles scored a pair of tries as Ospreys moved into the play-off places in the BKT United Rugby Championship with a 27-21 bonus-point win over Cardiff at the Brewery Field.

It gave Ospreys back-to-back Welsh derby victories following their triumph over the Scarlets on Boxing Day.

Teenager Morgan Morse also went over, while they were awarded a penalty try with Dan Edwards tagging on a penalty and a conversion.

Owen Lane and Mason Grady scored the Cardiff tries in addition to three penalties and a conversion from Tinus de Beer.

Ospreys wing Giles got his side off to a fine start when he touched down in the corner in the eighth minute before opposite number Lane evened the score in the 15th minute.

Home flanker Harri Deaves, who had already pilfered a couple of turnovers, injured himself trying to prevent the try and played no further part in the game.

Cardiff hit the lead for the first time when Grady collected a Cameron Winnett up and under to canter 45 metres untouched to the try-line. De Beer’s conversion put the visitors 12-5 ahead.

Offside

Ospreys hooker Sam Parry was then caught offside by referee Adam Jones to give De Beer another easy three points to put Cardiff 15-5 ahead after 27 minutes.

The Ospreys defence began to creak, and they conceded another penalty at the breakdown for De Beer to extend Cardiff’s lead.

In a bid to get back into the game, the hosts went back to basics in the second half, using the heavy conditions to their advantage, kicking long to keep Cardiff deep inside their own half.

And the Ospreys were rewarded nine minutes after the restart when, after driving towards the tryline, their maul was pulled down illegally. Referee Jones instantly awarded a penalty try and sent James Botham to the sin-bin for good measure.

Despite that setback though, Cardiff still managed to edge two scores clear following another De Beer penalty and were seemingly on their way to victory, but Morse had other ideas when a long clearance kick came his way near halfway.

Stunning

He skilfully collected possession with his foot before picking up the ball in greasy conditions with aplomb. He then exploded into action and beat four defenders on an arcing run before sliding over the line after a stunning 40-metre solo dash.

Edwards’ conversion brought the Ospreys right back in it and six minutes later he put the hosts in front again with a short-range penalty.

Edwards then superbly chipped ahead for Giles to expertly stab the ball past Winnett for the winger to score his second try of the game and wrap up victory.

