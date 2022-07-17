Tyson Fury fan’s tops off tribute to the boxing legend outside Dominos

When world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury was pictured topless outside Dominos in the Rhondda valley on Friday, it understandably caused quite the stir.

Your eyes were not deceiving you, the actual Tyson Fury was out and about in Pontyclun ahead of appearing at the Rhondda Fach Leisure Centre on Friday evening as part of his Fury Fest – The Official After Party tour.

Tyson Fury being spotted having a tops off party outside Pontyclun Domino’s has made my day 😂 pic.twitter.com/rPMd12rfGU — Tyla Campbell (@TylaTPTP) July 15, 2022

Tyson has close ties to the area thanks to his friendship with his head of security Brendan Lyons, who also runs the Lyons Den Gym in Pontyclun.

Apparently the world boxing heavyweight champ, who was staying at Lanelay Hall in Talbot Green, was out for a morning jog near to the gym on Coed Cae Lane with one of his team when he was pictured in the street.

Now, Tyson Fury fan Jonny Gardner has brilliantly recreated the picture with a tops off tribute of his own.

Posting the image on Twitter, which copies in Tyson himself, Jonny told us: “I love Tyson, he seems a top top bloke and great fighter.

“He’s been complimentary about the Valleys before, and it’s great seeing him here.

“I don’t know what prompted me to do it, but the diet definitely starts tomorrow!”

Leading up to the boxing legend’s appearance in the Rhondda lots of people had taken to Facebook to recount stories of spotting the bheavweight colossus in the area, where it appears he stopped the traffic – literally.

Posting in the Pontyclun Hub Facebook page Anita Cashmore said how she had a close encounter with the legend : “Well I nearly run him over…. oblivious to the fact him and another jogger ran straight across the road just down from the garage.

“Needs vizi vest on or something bright, in the shadow and shade of trees totally invisable in black good job my brakes work. Could have been the first women to flatten him.

“Didn’t even know who it was, it was so fast. someone in Tesco said did you see Tyson Fury jogging with a mate….he must have 9 lives, 8 now he used one up this morning.” 😅

Russ Gower said: “I bumped into him near Coed Cae Lane, he stopped put his huge hands on his hips and said Good morning sir, how are you? Like a numpty I said “is it you “…. he said aye…The Gypsy king and he sprinted off. A great man, a gentleman.”

Lena Matthews added: “He come into Tesco to shop today. He was a really nice guy. So he can call again haha.”

We have a feeling that Dominos will soon have to get used to more tops off tributes.

Maybe the store should launch a Tyson Tops Off Special.

It would brings a whole new meaning to ‘which toppings would you like?’ anyway.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

