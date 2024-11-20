UCI Track Champions League to air on S4C for the first time – featuring Team GB’s Emma Finucane

Wales’ very own Emma Finucane will compete in the prestigious UCI Track Champions League – broadcast for the first time ever on S4C.

Set for this Saturday, November 23, The UCI Track Champions League is a fast-paced and prestigious track cycling competition where the top cyclists from around the world compete in a series of sprint and endurance races, with points awarded for each race. The competition includes both men’s and women’s events with 18 riders competing in each category – 76 riders in total. The rider with the most points at the end of the series in their category (men’s or women’s) wins the overall UCI Track Champions League title.

Rising star

Carmarthen born Emma Finucane, a rising star in British track cycling, is the 2023 and 2024 UCI World Champion in women’s Individual Sprint. At the 2024 Paris Olympics Emma won one gold and two bronze medals and became the first British woman to win three medals in a single Games since Mary Rand in 1964. The UCI Track Champions League begins at the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in France on Saturday 23 November. The following weekend, it will be held at the Apeldoorn in the Netherlands for the first time in a double-header on 29 and 30 November. The Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Great Britain, will host the concluding rounds (Round 4 and the Grand Finale) on 6 and 7 December. Rhodri Gomer will present the coverage for S4C. Rhodri is a familiar face to cycling on the channel, known for his extensive knowledge and passion for the sport. He’s looking forward to following the Welsh cyclists’ progress.

“High hopes”

He shared: “S4C viewers are familiar with enjoying the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia and the incredible success of Welshman Geraint Thomas over the past 15 years. “But the track cycling scene is just as exciting at the moment, with riders such as Emma Finucane, Anna Morris and Jess Roberts shining at the highest level. “We’ll be keeping a close eye on the three Welsh women taking part, and I’m particularly excited to see Emma Finucane racing; the cyclist from Carmarthenshire who has made a name for herself over the past two years, winning medals at the Olympic Games and World Championships. She has high hopes of winning the league’s best sprint title this year.” Joining Emma at the UCI Track World Championships are Team GB’s Anna Morris, from Cardiff, who races in the Endurance League after her double gold wins at the Tissot UCI Track World Championships, and Jessica Roberts, also from Carmarthen and another member of Team GB. Tune in

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

