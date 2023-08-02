Uganda beat Wales to snuff out hopes of a top eight finish at Netball World Cup

Uganda beat Wales’ 56-73 to end their hopes of a top eight place at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

The Welsh Feathers must now beat Trinidad and Tobago in their final Group G on Thursday to compete for 9th or 10th place

Another defeat would see Wales, ranked 9th in the World coming into the tournament, face a play off for 11th or 12th place.

With only one world ranking place between the teams Uganda got off to a fast start, taking a 36-27 lead at half time on the way to a first ever World Cup victory over Wales.

Feather captain Nia Jones admitted: “When we saw the World Cup draw, we knew it would be difficult for us to finish inside that top eight.

“Everything we were building for was for this Uganda game, so it was disappointing we didn’t get closer to them.

“They are an up-and-coming nation, they play an awesome style and keep the ball so well.”

