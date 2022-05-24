Uncapped duo added to Wales squad
Everton striker Nathan Broadhead, 24, was hoping to make his senior bow for Wales next month after has netting 13 goals in 26 appearances during an injury-hit loan spell at Sunderland.
Ipswich full-back Burns and Cardiff centre-back Denham could both be in line for their senior debuts during a busy summer as Rob Page’s team face a World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff on June 5 and four Nations League ties, with home and away games against Holland as well as a trip to Poland and a visit from Belgium.
Denham, 20, has played just five Championship and two cup games this season for Cardiff.
Burns, who can play at full back or on the wing made 37 appearances for Ipswich last season, scoring 12 goals
He was previously called up by former Wales boss Chris Coleman but is yet to earn his first cap.
Scotland
Scotland take on Ukraine in Glasgow on Wednesday June 1 in the game to decide who faces Wales in the play-off final, which was due to be played in March before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February led to a postponement.
Kenny McLean and Kieran Tierney both miss out due to injury, but Scotland come into next month’s games off the back of an eight-game unbeaten run.
When the war began there were doubts about whether Ukraine would be able to fulfil the fixture, but Oleksandr Petrakov and his players have been working at a training camp in Slovenia for the past few weeks, and Scotland boss Steve Clarke believes they will arrive in Glasgow equipped to try to secure a place at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
“We all understand and respect the position of the Ukrainian team,” said the manager, acknowledging the sensitive backdrop to the fixture.
“Fortunately for them they’ve managed to get out of the country and get their players into a training camp.
“They’ve been playing matches and they’ll be ready for the game. The most important thing for me as the Scotland head coach is to make sure we’re ready for the game, and we will be ready. Both teams will be ready to go on June 1.”
Wes Burns is a blast from the past, I remember him playing for the U21’s. Good shout out for Denham, he has been pretty impressive for Cardiff City when he’s played.