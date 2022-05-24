Uncapped duo added to Wales squad

Everton striker Nathan Broadhead, 24, was hoping to make his senior bow for Wales next month after has netting 13 goals in 26 appearances during an injury-hit loan spell at Sunderland.

Ipswich full-back Burns and Cardiff centre-back Denham could both be in line for their senior debuts during a busy summer as Rob Page’s team face a World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff on June 5 and four Nations League ties, with home and away games against Holland as well as a trip to Poland and a visit from Belgium.

Denham, 20, has played just five Championship and two cup games this season for Cardiff.

Burns, who can play at full back or on the wing made 37 appearances for Ipswich last season, scoring 12 goals

He was previously called up by former Wales boss Chris Coleman but is yet to earn his first cap.

Scotland