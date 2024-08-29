Under-21 boss Matty Jones: Joe Taylor’s committed to Wales despite Scotland link

Wales Under-21 boss Matty Jones insists Joe Taylor is committed to the Dragons despite speculation that the Luton striker could switch international allegiance to Scotland.

Taylor scored 22 goals last season during loan spells at Colchester and Lincoln and has been capped three times by Wales at U21 level.

But despite making a couple of Championship appearances from the bench for Luton this term, Taylor has only made the standby list for Wales’ crunch European Championship qualifier in Iceland on September 10.

Peterborough-born Taylor’s omission comes in the wake of reports that Scotland – who he also qualifies for through a family link – have been monitoring his progress.

Flight risk

Jones said: “There’s been some speculation (about Scotland) but I’ve been part of those conversations.

“We do understand that potentially there could be a flight risk, but at the moment, there is no decision for Joe to make.

“We’ve got him on board and he’s in a good place. Joe’s next step is to complete another loan move.

“I’ve spoken to (Luton head coach) Rob Edwards and that is the objective for Joe, to go back out to another club on loan.”

Wales head to Iceland for the penultimate fixture of the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign trailing group leaders Denmark on goal difference, having played a game more.

Fin Stevens and Charlie Crew, who made their senior Wales debuts against Gibraltar in June, both return to the under-21 squad.

They are joined by fellow full internationals Charlie Savage, Josh Low and Rubin Colwill, who have a combined 14 senior appearances between them.

Full squad: E Beach (Crawley, on loan from Chelsea), E Watts (Swansea), F Stevens (St Pauli), L Giles (Cardiff), M Baker (Newport), L Hoole (Shrewsbury), J Low (Wycombe), Z Ashworth (Blackpool), T Davies (Cardiff), E King (Stevenage, on loan from Cardiff), O Hammond (Oldham), J Cotterill (Swindon, on loan from Swansea), C Savage (Reading), C Crew (Leeds), L Harris (Birmingham, on loan from Fulham), R Colwill, C Ashford (both Cardiff), P Jones (Huddersfield), J Thomas (Swansea), C Popov (Leicester).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

