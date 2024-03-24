URC Round 12 Review: Scarlets lifted by last gasp win

Simon Thomas

Scarlets snatch dramatic late win

There was a mixture of relief and delight for Scarlets coach Dwayne Peel following a last-gasp 16-13 victory over Benetton Rugby.

The game was into the 84th minute when South African replacement hooker Eduan Swart rounded off a mass lineout drive in the right-hand corner for what looked to be the winning score.

But that wasn’t the end of the drama, as there was to be a lengthy TMO review before referee Chris Busby finally awarded the try.

The scenes of celebration that followed showed just how much the result meant to the Scarlets. It was only their third victory from 16 matches in all competitions this season and their first in the URC since the start of December.

Peel said: “I am pleased for the boys because they have been on the wrong end of those losses and they put a lot of hard work in. It was big for us to get that win at the end.

“I thought it was deserved. As the game went on, we applied a lot of pressure. We created and we were bold with the ball when we needed to be.”

Peel added: “There are six league games to go, so there’s a lot of rugby still to be played and a lot of points to be won. We can still build up some momentum going into the back end of the season.

“For us, it’s about climbing the league as much as we can. I also want us to play with a bit of endeavour and we did that at times out there.”

Clinical champions

Ospreys coach Toby Booth was left to reflect on the clinical contrast between the two teams following a 27-17 home defeat to Munster.

It was a strange old game, with the Welsh region having much the better of things in terms of territory (59 per cent) and possession (62 per cent), only to come away empty handed, while the visiting champions picked up the maximum.

Giving his thoughts, Booth said: “I feel for the lads. They feel the pain. The overriding feeling is frustration, but this is part of the journey of this team.

“Looking after the ball in key moments is massively important when you play against the best teams and we were playing against the champions.

“You have to take the moments because you don’t get as many. You need to be clinical. They were and we weren’t.”

The Ospreys’ evening was summed up in the final minute when wing Alex Cuthbert looked certain to score his second try of the night and secure two losing bonus points only to pull up as his hamstring went.

It was all the more painful for the Welsh international as he has only just returned from a year out through injury.

“I am just devastated for him,” said Booth.

“That would have been two points and, in a league that’s very congested and tight, that would be massive.

“I thought we deserved something out of the game.”

Munster wing Sean O’Brien was named Player of the Match after snapping up two long range tries off interceptions – opportunistic scores which ultimately proved the difference between these two play-off contenders.

“That’s a massive win for us,” he said.

“We had been saying all week it was the biggest game of the season so far. It’s great to get back in after a couple of weeks off and get a win like that.”

Skipper Alex Kendellen added: “We knew how important this game was. It’s so tight in the league these days, so it’s good to get the five points.”

Glasgow comeback

In Friday night’s other contest, Glasgow turned around a 13-0 half-time deficit to beat Cardiff Rugby 17-13 at a wet and windy Scotstoun.

Coach Franco Smith said: “The weather conditions made it difficult. It was horrible, it was hideous out there.

“But I must give credit to Cardiff. They came out to play, they made it hard at the breakdown, they defended really well. We lost the physical battle in the first half and they made us pay for it in a lot of areas.

“They are a good side. Nobody should underestimate them. We knew they were going to be tough and competitive.”

Having played into the wind and driving rain in the first half, Glasgow swiftly erased Cardiff’s lead on the resumption, playing a territorial game and turning to their big ball carriers to guide them to victory.

“It was a case of being a bit more pragmatic,” said Smith.

“For us, it was important to get an attacking platform further down the pitch.

“A win will do, but we need to play better.”

Giving his take, Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt said: “It’s almost a bitter sweet one because we had chances to win it. We got pushed into touch twice five metres from their line and were held up twice over the line.

“But we are the first team in the league this season to get a point at Glasgow away. Leinster have been here, the Stormers have been here. It’s one of the toughest places in the league, so to come here and get something is all credit to the players.”

That’s now nine bonus points for Cardiff, an indication of just how many close contests they have been involved in this season.

South African cleansweep

There were victories for all four South African sides, with the Emirates Lions’ 38-14 bonus point win away to Connacht arguably the result of the round.

Not many teams come away from the Galway Sportsground with maximum points and what made the Lions’ six-try triumph all the more notable was the fact they were down to 14 men for more than a hour following a 16th minute red card to prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye.

The visitors from Johannesburg made light of their numerical disadvantage as they pulled well clear in the second half after leading 12-7 at the break.

There were two tries for full-back Francke Horn, with flanker JC Pretorius also crossing to cap a Player of the Match display, while fly-half Jordan Hendrikse landed four shots at goal.

It was the Lions’ first ever victory in Ireland and it takes them up to eighth and into the play-off zone.

There was also good reason for the Hollywoodbets Sharks to celebrate as they claimed just their second URC win of the season to move off the bottom of the table.

Reinforced by the return of Springboks stars Eben Etzebeth, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi, they defeated Ulster 22-12 in Durban, with another World Cup winner, hooker Bongi Mbonambi, collecting one of their three tries.

Over in Cape Town, the DHL Stormers ran in seven tries in a 43-21 bonus point victory over Edinburgh Rugby – more on that entertaining encounter to come.

Finally, the Vodacom Bulls rounded off a highly successful weekend for the Rainbow Nation by beating Dragons RFC 31-10 at Rodney Parade, with replacement hooker Johan Grobbelaar going over in the last minute to secure the all-important four-try bonus.

That result takes Jake White’s Bulls up to second in the table, with only Leinster Rugby ahead of them – and guess who they play next!

Leinster were pushed hard during the first half by Zebre Rugby in Parma and were just seven points clear at the interval, but they took a firm grip in the second half to win 31-7, with wing Rob Russell completing a try double.

Match of the weekend

DHL Stormers 43, Edinburgh Rugby 21

The game that produced the most points over the weekend (64), the most tries (10) and the highest attendance (23,281).

Plus, it also featured a strong contender for try of the season from the Stormers.

That came after just nine minutes with the ball going through numerous hands amid a succession of dazzling offloads before fly-half Manie Libbok put in a pinpoint cross-kick which wing Suleiman Hartzenberg collected on the bounce to score out wide.

That was the first of a hat-trick of tries for the 20-year-old Hartzenberg, while fellow wing Leolin Zas crossed twice, as did No 8 Evan Roos.

Edinburgh also played their part in the entertainment with three tries of their own, but the home side were just too hot to handle.

Stormers full-back Damian Willemse, who was named Player of the Match, commented: “We are really happy with the win. There are a lot of positives we can take from the game. I really enjoyed it.

“It’s all about building now going into the tough end of the season. We are going into the tail end of the URC and every match and every point counts.”

Coach John Dobson added: “We felt like a bit of our spark was back and our intensity was there, so it was great.

“What’s frustrating is how many tries we are leaving out there, but I’d rather have that than not being able to create.”

Player of the weekend

Willie le Roux

The two-times World Cup winner may be 34 now, but there are no signs of his powers waning.

He produced a consummate display from full-back to help the Bulls claim a 31-10 bonus point victory over the Dragons in Newport.

There was a superb long pass fired out to Kurt-Lee Arendse to send the wing over for the game’s first try.

Then there was a perfectly placed cross-kick ahead of flanker Mupilo Gumede going over for a picture-book score.

Those were the highlights, but there was just a classiness to everything the playmaking Le Roux did.

As one poster on social media put it, he was “reading the game like a grandmaster”.

The man himself was suitably modest as he received his Player of the Match award.

“Credit to the boys, it’s a team sport and I couldn’t have done it without all of them,” he said.

“Coming from 35 degrees in Pretoria and playing in 5 degrees here, there is a 30 degrees difference. It’s definitely a bit tougher.

“The Dragons played really well, so credit to them. They made it very tough for us.

“But we just stuck to what we know and luckily we got that last try to get a bonus point which was unbelievably important.

“It was a really tough game, so it was good for us to get this one under the belt.”

Quote of the weekend

Sharks coach John Plumtree after the 22-12 victory over Ulster which ended a five-match losing run in the URC:

“It was good to see the physicality of the team. I asked the guys for a big effort. We know we’ve got a talented team if we can gel, especially with all the players available, but it takes a lot of effort as well.

“Ulster are a tough side and have a never-give-up attitude, so it was good to see us come through that.”

What’s coming up next?

There’s no doubt about the game of Round 13.

That will be the top-of-the-table clash between leaders Leinster and the second-placed Bulls in Dublin next Friday night.

It has all the makings of an absolute humdinger.

Just a point behind the Bulls in third are Glasgow, who will travel to Llanelli to take on a Scarlets team buoyed by their dramatic victory over Benetton.

Elsewhere, the Sharks will be aiming for their first back-to-back wins of the league campaign as they entertain Edinburgh, while Ulster continue their South African tour by facing the Stormers in Cape Town, with Benetton hosting Connacht.

The Ospreys need to beat the red-hot Lions in Swansea to keep alive any hopes of making the play-offs, with Cardiff on the road again, heading for Limerick to meet Munster.

Finally, as well as the top two meeting, the bottom two also lock horns with the Dragons welcoming Zebre to Rodney Parade.

