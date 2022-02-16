Urdd WRU rugby 7s competition to have international element for first time

An international element will be included in the Urdd WRU 7s Rugby Tournament for the first time, it has been announced.

It was revealed today at the during a launch at the Principality Stadium, that in celebration of the Urdd’s centenary this year, 16 teams from the Six Nations countries will be invited to compete

The Urdd WRU Rugby 7’s is the largest rugby competition of its kind in Wales and includes special needs categories alongside competitions for girls and boys.

The national tournament will be held at Pontcanna and Llandaff playing fields in Cardiff between 4-8 April 2022, and the international teams will be playing at the Arms Park Stadium, Cardiff on the weekend of 9-10 April. More than 100 schools, 400 teams and 5,000 players are expected to take part.

The girls’ competition continues to grow in popularity each year and this year’s Urdd WRU 7s will be played during the Tik Tok Women’s Six Nations with Wales Women also playing their home games in Cardiff on 2, 22 and 30 April.

It was also announced that a rugby festival for children and young people from Special Needs schools will be held, with pupils given the opportunity to play TAG games and learn new skills. The WRU will also be inviting local primary school pupils to taster wheelchair rugby sessions, held on the Thursday.

The partnership between the Urdd and WRU helps in achieving key goals by increasing rugby participation and developing skills while also encouraging the use of the Welsh language outside of the classroom in a fun and informal environment.

Work on legacy projects continue throughout the year, offering rugby sessions in underprivileged areas. For example, the Legacy Project will provide 18 free taster sessions in three areas of Cardiff this year: Grangetown, Ely and Splott.

Today’s launch was held in the company of Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, and Chief Whip Dawn Bowden MS, Geraint John WRU Community Rugby Director, Siân Lewis Chief Executive of the Urdd, the most capped international referee Nigel Owens and Welsh International player Elinor Snowsill.

‘Strength to strength’

Siân Lewis, Chief Executive at Urdd Gobaith Cymru said: “Our partnership with the WRU continues to go from strength to strength as we strive to develop and enhance the provision and experience for all.

“Rugby is a game for everyone, and we are especially pleased to announce the opportunities for children and young people with disabilities, and the international elements to the 2022 event, making this an inclusive event for all to enjoy.”

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, and Chief Whip Dawn Bowden MS said: “I am very grateful to the Urdd and the Welsh Rugby Union for continuing to work in partnership with over 100 schools to hold an event involving thousands of children across the country.

“As well as offering an international element, I am also delighted to hear that a rugby festival for children and young people with disabilities will return once again this year – rugby, in its various forms, is a sport for everyone.

“I am pleased that the Welsh Government has been able to contribute financially towards this inclusive event which provides young people with the opportunity and platform to express their talents and abilities.

“I wish everyone involved the best of luck and once again, sincerely thank the Urdd and the Welsh Rugby Union for their hard work in organising the event.”

WRU Community Director Geraint John added: “Our partnership with the Urdd is one we treasure. We are aligned in our aims to use rugby to make a difference to all communities in Wales – and inclusive of every young person in those communities.

“The pandemic hit young people particularly hard so it’s fantastic to see their appetite to come together and compete again and we look forward to inviting teams from other Six Nations countries to be part of the brilliant Urdd WRU 7s.

“Thanks to the hard work of the teachers who make it all possible and we are also very proud of the way the partnership helps us to build leaders through our apprenticeship programmes.”

