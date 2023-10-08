US superstar 50 Cent sponsors shirts of Welsh girls’ football team

David Owens

After Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham and brought a slice of Hollywood glamour to Wales, maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised that other superstars now want to do their bit for Welsh football.

That’s why the story of US rap star and multimillionaire businessman 50 Cent sponsoring a Welsh girls’ football team shouldn’t sound that far-fetched given everything that has gone on in Wrexham.

Yet, we were amazed to discover that is exactly what 50 Cent has agreed to do.

The benevolent star has donated funds to sponsor AFC Rumney Girls’ U14 team’s away shirts and also their tracksuits.



Apparently, the sponsorship came about through a parent of one of the players who works in the music industry.

The team, from Cardiff, were thrilled when they heard the news and the manager of the side Richie Brown admitted he couldn’t quite believe it.

“It is amazing and I know most people will find this unbelievable as did I at first but thankfully it is true,” he said.

“We’re very lucky and grateful to have a parent of one of our u14s girls working with 50 Cent whilst he was on tour in America and Canada,” added Richie.

“We asked the question for a possible kit sponsorship and he agreed to sponsor a kit and tracksuits.”

The team manager said he wasn’t sure it would happen, but the rapper was as good as his word.

“I was very sceptical at first thinking it’s too good to be true but the money was transferred almost instantly and the order was placed,” said Richie.

“It’s incredible to think a world known superstar would support a small Cardiff based girls team. I’ve promoted girls football for almost 10 years and with people like 50 cent supporting too the profile of the girls game can be raised to the next level.

“We’re eternally grateful for his support.”

50 Cent wouldn’t be the first musician to sponsor a football team’s shirts, there’s quite a list:

Ipswich Town (2023) – sponsored by Ed Sheeran

Bohemians (2021) – Fontaines D.C

St Albans City (2020-21) – Enter Shikari

Margate (2018-present) – The Libertines

St Roch’s Primary School (2018) – Mogwai

Notts County FC (2017-present) – Jake Bugg

The Seven Sisters Under-9s (2017) – Sleaford Mods

Eastleigh Reds Under-13s (2012) – The Prodigy

Bonnyton Thistle Under-9s (2009) – Biffy Clyro

Greenbank FC Under-10s (2006) – Motorhead

Newport County (2004-05) – Goldie Lookin’ Chain

Brighton and Hove Albion (1999) – Fatboy Slim’s record label Skint

Cardiff City (1999) – Super Furry Animals

Clydebank (1993) – Wet Wet Wet

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

