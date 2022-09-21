Veteran trio to feature in fourth World Cup for Wales

Wales have named a World Cup squad featuring three players who will be appearing in their fourth edition of the tournament.

The veteran trio of back row Sioned Harries, fly-half Elinor Snowsill and prop Caryl Thomas have been included in the 32-strong group who will arrive in New Zealand next week.

Back five forward Siwan Lillicrap leads the squad with Hannah Jones taking the role of vice-captain, while up to 19 players could be making their World Cup debuts.

“We are delighted with the group we’ve settled on,” head coach Ioan Cunningham said.

“There were a few robust discussions and you are always looking at combinations, scenarios we could face over a long period in New Zealand and importantly, ways you can get the best players on the pitch, but overall we are pleased with where we are.

“We’ve had two tough warm-up matches which was exactly what we needed, and we’re just very excited at what’s in front of us.”

Scotland

Wales were conclusively beaten by Canada and England in their preparation fixtures, tempering expectations over their prospects in New Zealand. They launch the World Cup against Scotland on October 9.

Wales squad for the World Cup in New Zealand:

Forwards: A Butchers (Bristol Bears), A Callender (University of Worcester Warriors), G Crabb (Gloucester-Hartpury), G Evans (Saracens), K Evans (Saracens), A Fleming (Exeter Chiefs), C Hale (Gloucester-Hartpury), S Harries (University of Worcester Warriors), C Hope (Gloucester-Hartpury), N John (University of Worcester Warriors), K Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), B Lewis (Gloucester-Hartpury), G Pyrs (Bristol Bears), D Rose (Saracens), S Lillicrap (Gloucester-Hartpury), C Phillips (University of Worcester Warriors), C Thomas (University of Worcester Warriors), S Tuipulotu (Gloucester-Hartpury).

Backs: K Bevan (Bristol Bears), L George (Gloucester-Hartpury), H Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), J Joyce (Bristol Bears), K Lake (Gloucester-Hartpury), L Neumann (Gloucester-Hartpury), F Lewis (University of Worcester Warriors), L Norkett (University of Worcester Warriors), K Powell (Bristol Bears), E Snowsill (Bristol Bears), N Terry (University of Worcester Warriors), M Webb (Bristol Bears), R Wilkins (Exeter Chiefs), C Williams-Morris (Loughborough-Lightning).

