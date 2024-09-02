Wales add Leeds teenager Charlie Crew to squad to face Turkey and Montenegro

Leeds midfielder Charlie Crew has been added to the Wales squad for Nations League ties against Turkey and Montenegro.

The 18-year-old made his international debut against Gibraltar in June and has been promoted from Matty Jones’ Under-21 squad with fitness concerns over Liam Cullen and Rabbi Matondo.

Cullen missed Swansea’s 1-0 defeat at West Brom with an ankle injury.

Matondo was forced off in the first half of Rangers’ 3-0 defeat at Celtic on Sunday with a hamstring injury and is being assessed by the club’s medical staff.

Wales face Turkey in Craig Bellamy’s first game in charge at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday, before playing Montenegro away three days later.

