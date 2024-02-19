Wales add uncapped prop Harri O’Connor to Six Nations squad

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has called prop Harri O’Connor into his Guinness Six Nations squad.

The Scarlets forward joins up with Gatland’s group ahead of the Dublin clash against runaway title favourites Ireland next Saturday.

Barbarians

O’Connor, 23, went on as a replacement during a non-cap game between Wales and the Barbarians earlier this season, but he has yet to feature at Test level.

Bath prop Archie Griffin recently withdrew from the squad following a knee injury that he suffered on his Wales debut against England at Twickenham.

O’Connor becomes the second prop to join the squad after experienced Harlequins tighthead Dillon Lewis earlier this month.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

