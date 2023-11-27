Wales and Scarlets blow with Taine Plumtree set for shoulder surgery

Wales have been dealt a fresh injury blow with Scarlets forward Taine Plumtree set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old faces probable surgery on a shoulder problem, and it looks unlikely that he will be fit for Wales’ early Six Nations fixtures in February.

“He is not going to be fit for a while and likely to need surgery on his shoulder,” Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said.

“He has been good for us. He is a good athlete, and he is prepared to work.

“He is a good character within the group and been a good fit for us and Wales where you are going to have a player in a year or so who will be very competitive.”

New Zealand

Swansea-born Plumtree moved to the Scarlets following a playing stint in New Zealand, and he impressed during Wales’ Rugby World Cup warm-up Tests, winning two caps against England.

Although he missed out on Wales head coach Warren Gatland’s final World Cup squad, Plumtree looked set to challenge strongly for Six Nations selection.

Wales’ opening game is against Scotland in Cardiff on February 3, and concerns also surround Plumtree’s fellow back-row forwards Taulupe Faletau and Christ Tshiunza.

Faletau broke his arm during Wales’ World Cup pool victory over Georgia on October 7, while Tshiunza, who offers Gatland a back-row and second-row option, is nursing a fractured foot.

