Sport

Wales back Liam Williams rejoins Saracens until end of season after Japan stint

26 Nov 2024 2 minute read
South Africa’s Jordan Hendrikse (left) and Wales’ Liam Williams battle for a high ball at Twickenham.

Saracens have announced the signing of Wales international back Liam Williams for a second spell at the Gallagher Premiership club.

Williams, 33, has agreed terms until the end of this season, returning to English domestic rugby following a stint with Japanese club Kubota Spears.

The British and Irish Lion, who offers options as a full-back or wing, helped Saracens achieve a Champions Cup and Premiership title double in 2019.

Whirlwind

Williams, capped 92 times by Wales, said: “The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for me, in all honesty.

“My pregnant wife and I recently made the difficult decision not to return to Kubota Spears for a second season, a club that welcomed me so warmly 12 months ago after the World Cup.

“One of the Saracens management contacted my agent to see if I would be interested in finishing the season with them due to injuries within the squad, and it didn’t take long to say yes.”

Impact

Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said: “Liam had an incredible impact on our group, both on and off the pitch, during his first spell at Saracens.

“He is a world-class player who has been at the top of his game for well over a decade now. The opportunity to bring Liam back to the club was a no-brainer for us.”

