Wales beat Japan to retain place in WXV2

Wales avoided relegation from WXV2 after beating Japan 19-10 in their final outing of the 2024 campaign.

Defeats by Australia and Italy left Wales needing victory to avoid dropping to WXV3 and tries from Nel Metcalfe, Keira Bevan and Jasmine Joyce, plus two conversions from Bevan, put them 19-0 ahead.

Misaki Matsumura and Ayasa Otsuka touched down to set up a nervy finish, but Wales held on to ensure Japan will drop to the third division WXV3 when the tournament returns in 2026.

