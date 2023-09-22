Wales beaten by Iceland in Women’s Nations League opener

Wales lost their inaugural Women’s Nations League fixture as they slipped to defeat away to Iceland.

Gemma Grainger’s side are in League A3 and could make the finals next year – but they will need to recover from a 1-0 loss in Reykjavik.

Bayern Munich defender Glodis Perla Viggosdottir headed in the game’s only goal with 18 minutes on the clock.

Wales enjoyed plenty of the ball and had 12 shots on goal but could not find an equaliser and must now prepare for the visit of Denmark on Tuesday night.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

