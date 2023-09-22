Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales beaten by Iceland in Women’s Nations League opener

22 Sep 2023 1 minute read
Wales head coach Gemma Grainge. Photo Bradley Collyer PA Images

Wales lost their inaugural Women’s Nations League fixture as they slipped to defeat away to Iceland.

Gemma Grainger’s side are in League A3 and could make the finals next year – but they will need to recover from a 1-0 loss in Reykjavik.

Bayern Munich defender Glodis Perla Viggosdottir headed in the game’s only goal with 18 minutes on the clock.

Wales enjoyed plenty of the ball and had 12 shots on goal but could not find an equaliser and must now prepare for the visit of Denmark on Tuesday night.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.