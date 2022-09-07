Wales blow as Aaron Ramsey looks set to miss Nations League matches

Wales have suffered a blow with the news that Aaron Ramsey is facing three weeks out with a hamstring injury.

This will almost certainly mean the OGC Nice midfielder will be ruled out of Wales’ Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Poland later this month.

Ramsey arrived at Nice on a free transfer this summer after seeing his contract with Juventus terminated. He has quickly nailed down a starting place in Lucien Favre’s starting 11, starting the club’s last two Ligue 1 fixtures, including against AS Monaco last weekend.

However, he now looks set for a period on the sidelines. Speaking in Nice’s pre-match press conference ahead of their Europa Conference League tie against Cologne, Favre announced that Ramsey would be out for three weeks with a hamstring injury. Consequently, he is almost certain to be absent for Wales’ final two games before the World Cup.

Wales face an away game against Belgium on 22nd September, before wrapping up their Nations League campaign at home against Poland on 25th September.

