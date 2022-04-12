Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales boost World Cup hopes with 3-0 win in Kazakhstan

12 Apr 2022 2 minutes Read
Wales’ Natasha Harding. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wales kept alive their hopes of a Women’s World Cup qualification play-off place as Natasha Harding marked her 100th cap with a goal in a comfortable win away to Kazakhstan.

With France in charge of Group I, Wales are competing with Slovenia and Greece for second place.

Gemma Grainger’s side cantered to a 3-0 victory in Nur-Sultan as Kayleigh Green opened the scoring before Harding struck and Jess Fishlock sealed the win after the break.

Harding was holding back the tears during the national anthem as she reached her century of appearances.

It took Wales until just before the half-hour mark to break the deadlock, a low strike from Green setting the visitors on their way.

Crossbar

Sophie Ingle then hit the crossbar before Harding toasted her landmark cap, doubling the lead with a close-range finish from Ceri Holland’s cross.

Fishlock wrapped up the points with a well-taken third, opening up her body and scoring from 12 yards to leave Wales with the prospect of qualifying for their first ever World Cup.

With a play-off place the most likely path, Wales face a trip to Greece and a home tie against Slovenia in September knowing two wins would still have them in the hunt for a place at the 2023 finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Y Cymro
Y Cymro
1 hour ago

Well done Wales women. Proud of you all! 👋🙂 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #CymruAmByth

2
Reply

