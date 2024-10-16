Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson confident Sophie Ingle will be fit for Euro 2025

Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson is confident Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle will be fit for next summer’s European Championship should they qualify.

Former Wales captain Ingle underwent surgery last month after sustaining anterior cruciate ligament damage during a pre-season friendly, an injury Wilkinson described as “horrible”.

“Sophie will be out for a while as ACL injuries do take time,” Wilkinson said at a press conference to announce her squad for the Euro 2025 play-off semi-final against Slovakia.

“Bar setbacks, I do expect her to be back for the Euros if we are there.

“We’ll follow Sophie’s lead in this, and whatever stage she’s at she will be playing a role at those Euros.”

Wales have fitness concerns over Jess Fishlock, their most capped player, and Ceri Holland ahead of the Slovakia tie.

The first leg will be played in Poprad on October 25 with the Cardiff return four days later.

Finals

The winners progress to meet the Republic of Ireland or Georgia later this year for a place in the finals in Switzerland next summer.

Veteran midfielder Fishlock, 37, has missed her NWSL club Seattle Reign’s last five matches after being injured against Angel City on September 6.

Wilkinson said: “I’m in contact with her at least once a week. Jess is someone who likes to be in contact whether it’s with me or Jon (Grey, assistant manager) and keeping everyone looped in.

“Seattle were immediately in touch with us and she was on the road to recovery. They’re definitely being cautious with her.

“They’ve had a hard season and it would have been easy to put her on the field to bolster the team.

“My intention is not to play her for two 90 minutes. I’ve tried not to do that through the campaign, but when I’ve had to I’ve left her on the field and I’ll do the same (this month). It’s about results at this point.”

Fitness

Leicester forward Hannah Cain, who sustained the second ACL injury of her career while on international duty last December, has been named but will not play as she has yet to regain full fitness.

Wilkinson was keen to reintegrate Cain back into the squad and there are also calls-ups for uncapped trio Charlotte Lee, Mared Griffiths and Tianna Teisar.

Full squad: O Clark (FC Twente), L O’Sullivan-Jones (Gwalia Utd), S Middleton-Patel (Man Utd), R Roberts (Real Betis), J Green (C Palace), C Estcourt (DC Power), H Ladd (Man Utd), G Evans (Liverpool), M Davies (Liverpool Feds/Man Utd dual contract), L Woodham (C Palace, on loan from Seattle Reign), E Powell (Bristol City), A Filbey (Watford), A Griffiths (Southampton), A James (Seattle Reign), L Joel (Newcastle), R Rowe (Southampton), C Jones (IFK Norrkoping), F Morgan (Bristol City), J Fishlock (Seattle Reign), C Holland (Liverpool), C Lee (Aston Villa), K Barton (Charlton), M McAteer (Sunderland), M Griffiths (Man Utd), T Teisar (Bristol City), H Cain (Leicester).

