Wales captain Dan Biggar a doubt for Autumn internationals after knee injury

Dan Biggar’s participation in Wales’ autumn internationals is in doubt due to a knee injury suffered last weekend.

The Wales skipper was forced off in the 42nd minute of Northampton’s 40-36 win at troubled Wasps on Sunday.

The Saints have now said fly-half Biggar has been to see a specialist to determine the next steps.

“Biggar will continue to be assessed by Saints’ medical department over the coming weeks and his condition will be reviewed by a specialist ahead of the autumn internationals,” a statement said.

Biggar, 32, took over as Wales captain from Alun Wyn Jones last season.

Wales are due to face New Zealand on November 5 before further fixtures against Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

An injury to Biggar would give Wales coach Wayne Pivac another headache, with Liam Williams, Leon Brown and Owen Lane already out, Johnny Williams due to miss the opening games, and question marks over Josh Navidi, Gareth Anscombe, Alex Cuthbert, Josh Adams and Justin Tipuric.

