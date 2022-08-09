Wales’ Commonwealth Games heroes to be celebrated at the Senedd

Wales’s Commonwealth Games squad will be given a hero’s welcome home at the Senedd on Friday.

Team Wales secured 28 medals during the 12 days of competition in Birmingham and returned home after yesterday’s closing ceremony.

Medal-winning athletes and coaches will be welcomed to the Senedd by the Deputy Llywydd, David Rees MS, and the First Minister, Mark Drakeford MS.

Competitors will be presented with medals commemorating their performances during the event outside the Senedd, with the public invited to join the celebrations from 5.30pm.

There will be entertainment from the musical theatre supergroup ‘Welsh at the West End’ and a four-piece jazz band from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama will provide a rendition of the national anthem to end proceedings.

“Team Wales have once again made our nation proud. It will be a great privilege to welcome the athletes and coaches, to the Senedd this Friday evening, for a public celebration of their amazing achievements,” David Rees MS, the Deputy Llywydd, said.

“There is no doubt that the dedication, sportsmanship and hard work showcased by Team Wales at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been a true inspiration to us all.

“Once again, they have proved that Wales is a nation of heroes – so let’s give them a hero’s welcome home.”

