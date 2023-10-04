Wales defender Ben Cabango limps out of Swansea’s win over Norwich

Swansea centre-back Ben Cabango has given Wales boss Rob Page another injury worry after he limped out of his side’s 2-1 home win over Norwich in the Championship.

Wales are already without Aaron Ramsey and Brennan Johnson for the vital Euro 2024 qualifier with Croatia on October 15 and Swansea boss Michael Duff confirmed Cabango suffered a hamstring issue after he went off in the second half of his club’s victory on Wednesday night.

“Ben did the right thing in coming off. He felt something in his hamstring in the first half and then again later on,” said Duff.

“If he isn’t fit for the weekend, then I don’t think he’ll be able to go off to play for Wales during the international window.”

The win gave Duff’s new-look side a haul of 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four Championship matches having failed to win in any of their opening seven games in all competitions.

“I was delighted with the result and the performance. We started with real intent and the first goal came from a high press,” said Duff.

“Then their goal came from us getting our press wrong. In the second half we defended our box well and got the winner.

“Norwich are one of the best teams in the league and we finished very strongly against them. The fans really got behind us in the added six minutes at the end because our lads were out on their feet.”

Norwich boss David Wagner was “very disappointed” after seeing his side fail to press home their advantage in the second half.

“We didn’t do our job properly in each box, goals change games and we didn’t take our chances,” said Wagner.

“That’s three away defeats in a row now and we lost a game that we could have won. We have to be better in both boxes.

“After two away defeats in a row we knew we had a chance to pick up some points in an important game. It was there for us, but we didn’t do our job.

“Obviously the result is very disappointing. Performance-wise, first half we were not good, second half we were much better.

“Second half we have to kill the game. We had enough very good opportunities until 75-80 minutes.

“After that they put pressure on us with set-pieces. If you don’t kill the game, then one situation can cost you.

“It’s very frustrating that we were not clinical in both boxes today and have not won a game we had opportunities to win at 1-1.”

