Wales discover opponents in World Cup 2026 qualifying draw

Wales will face Belgium, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein as Craig Bellamy discovered his side’s opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in a draw in Zurich.

Group stage matches will be played between March-November 2025. The 12 group winners qualify directly for the World Cup; the four remaining berths are determined by play-offs involving the 12 group runners-up.

The 12 group runners-up will participate in the play-offs, along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League that did not finish their European Qualifiers group stage in first or second place.

The 16 teams who enter the play-offs will be drawn into four play-off paths, with four teams in each. Play-off matches will be played in single-leg semi-finals followed by single-leg finals within the same international window in March 2026.

Group A: Winner of Germany v Italy, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg.

Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo.

Group C: Loser of Portugal v Denmark, Greece, Scotland, Belarus.

Group D: Winner of France v Croatia, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan.

Group E: Winner of Spain v Netherlands, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria.

Group F: Winner of Portugal v Denmark, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia.

Group G: Loser of Spain v Netherlands, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta.

Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino.

Group I: Loser of Germany v Italy, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova.

Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein.

Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra.

Group L: Loser of France v Croatia, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar.

* Qualifiers will be played between March and November 2025.

