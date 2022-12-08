Wales duo could feature for Cardiff at Stoke as Championship resumes

Cardiff boss Mark Hudson reported no fresh injury concerns as the Championship resumes after the World Cup Break.

Wales duo Rubin Colwill and Mark Harris could both feature after returning from Qatar.

Forward Callum Robinson and midfielder Callum O’Dowda both took part in friendlies during the international break as they look to work up match fitness.

On-loan Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene is expected to resume training again next week after his hernia issue.

Midfielder Ebou Adams and forward Isaak Davies continue their rehabilitation from knee injuries.

“Rubin returns fit having played in the World Cup, which is excellent for club and country,” Hudson said.

“It is an amazing thing, we told him when he came back how proud we are of him as a football club. To have someone who has appeared in the World Cup is excellent… now we want to build on his game time coming forward.”

The Bluebirds go into Saturday’s game 19th in the table and just a point above the relegation zone.

Australia defender Harry Souttar could return for Stoke.

Souttar, who has recovered from a long-term knee injury, is back in the Potteries following the Socceroos’ exploits at the World Cup where they reached the last 16 and were beaten by Argentina.

Midfielder Nick Powell is training again following a rib problem, but like Souttar may not be rushed back into the starting XI.

Sam Clucas (back) continues his recovery, along with fellow midfielders Josh Laurent (leg) and Gavin Kilkenny (knee).

