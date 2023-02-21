Wales end Pinatar Cup campaign with Scotland draw

Scotland and Wales were forced to share the spoils after drawing 1-1 in their final Pinatar Cup game.

The Scots dominated in the first half and took an early lead through Sophie Howard in the opening minutes, but Gemma Grainger’s side pulled one back through Ceri Holland just before the break.

A point each means Scotland finish third in the group with four points having previously won and lost their previous two matches, while Wales could finish first if the winless Philippines pull off a shock victory against Iceland later on Tuesday.

After a bright opening period, Scotland took the lead in the eighth minute when Erin Cuthbert whipped a corner into the area to pick out Howard, who evaded her marker around the six-yard box and made a diving header to find the bottom corner.

Moving the ball well and seeing plenty of possession, Scotland continued to threaten, coming close when a scramble in the box saw Cuthbert and Abi Harrison come close, but Wales did well to clear their lines.

Despite Scotland’s dominance in the first half, Wales levelled in the 42nd minute when Jess Fishlock threaded a fantastic ball through to Holland on the left and the midfielder coolly slotted it home into the bottom corner.

The Welsh almost took the lead five minutes into the second half when a menacing low cross ran along the box and Sophie Ingle’s strike whistled just past the bottom corner.

Scotland had chances from back-to-back corners, but were unable to stab the ball home and Wales defended well to clear the danger.

Both sides had chances to snatch a winner in the final 10 minutes as Cuthbert’s low shot just missed the bottom corner before a low free-kick from Fishlock was saved by goalkeeper Lee Gibson and subsequently cleared.

