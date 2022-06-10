FA seeking more tickets for English fans for Wales World Cup match after they sell out

The Football Association are seeking more tickets for English fans for their match against Wales after they have all sold out, while plenty remain for England’s matches against Iran and the USA.

All 2,339 tickets for English fans for England v Wales on November 29 have been sold, with another 1,005 requests, and the FA is working with Fifa to see if more can be obtained, figures obtained by the Times newspaper revealed.

Meanwhile, almost a thousand tickets remain for England fans for the games against the USA and Iran.

The news that the English FA is seeking a larger allocation of tickets for the Wales match comes as it was revealed that Wales fans face being allocated just 2,037 tickets per game, or 5% of the stadium.

Capacity is limited due to the majority of tickets being allocated to fans from Qatar. All of Wales’ games will be played at the 50,000 capacity Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.

FAW Chief Executive Noel Mooney has said that he is pushing for a larger allocation of tickets for Red Wall fans.

“The way it works with FIFA protocols is we only get about 5% of the stadium – with a stadium of 40,000, 5% of that is not a whole lot,” he told Radio Wales.

“We have to work with FIFA and other angles to try and get as many tickets as we can for our supporters.

“You’d hope, going to Qatar, that we’d get a few thousand for each of the matches. Of course, we’ve got a huge membership. There’s a huge demand.”

So far, the matches with the greatest demand for tickets have been the final (three million), Argentina v Mexico (2.5 million), Argentina v Saudi Arabia (1.4 million), England v USA (1.4 million), and Poland v Argentina (1.1 million).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

