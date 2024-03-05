Wales face Croatia, Ukraine and Kosovo in Euro 2025 qualifying

Wales will face Croatia, Ukraine and Kosovo in their qualifying group for Euro 2025, following the draw in Nyon today (5 March).

Rhian Wilkinson’s side, who were placed in Pot 1 for the League B draw, are in Group B4.

In order to qualify for next summer’s finals they will need to do so via the play-offs.

The winners and runners-up from the four League A groups will qualify automatically for the Euros finals, joining a Switzerland side already assured to be there as hosts.

The third and fourth-placed teams will enter the play-offs, along with teams finishing in the top three in each of the four League B groups.

If Switzerland finish in the top three of Group B1, the best-ranked fourth-place team from League B will go into the play-offs.

Group winners

There will also be five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up from League C, making 28 teams in total, in a two-round play-off system that will start in October and see seven sides advance to the finals.

England and the Republic of Ireland have been drawn together in the same group for Euro 2025 qualifying. Scotland are in Group B2 with Serbia, Slovakia and Israel, while Northern Ireland take on Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Malta in B3.

Wilkinson was appointed Wales head Coach until 2027 last month, replacing Gemma Grainger, who ended her three-year reign to take charge of Norway.

The team has never qualified for the World Cup or European Women’s Championship but Grainger led them to the brink of reaching their first major competition in 2022 as they lost to Switzerland in extra time in a play-off final.

