Wales fans car to Qatar attempt faces breakdown due to Saudi Arabia laws
A group of four Welsh football fans, who are attempting to reach Qatar in an electric car in time for Wales’ first game in the World Cup have hit a major bump in the road on their epic journey, where a hold up at the Saudi Arabian border could mean they miss Wales’ crucial first game.
Having already driven for 18 days across 17 countries and 3,800 miles in the car, nicknamed Morris, the group are currently stuck at the border between Jordan and Saudi Arabia where Saudi laws prevent them from continuing their onward journey in a right-hand drive vehicle.
The group have been told their only option is to turn around and drive back to Israel and get a ferry around the middle east to Qatar – a two week journey which would mean they miss Wales’ opener against the USA on Monday 21st November.
The drivers had been well on track to arrive in Qatar this Friday (18th November) in time to meet the Wales team at their hotel, bringing with them video messages of support for the squad picked up from fans across the journey, but the border delay now puts all that in peril, as well as making the all-important game itself.
Frustrating
The four co drivers all from South Wales – Nick Smith, Scott Young, Huw Talfryn Walters and Walter Pennell, are travelling with support from Go Ev Cymru, a community interest company with a mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles across Wales. The MG4 electric car is being provided by FAW sponsors, Nathaniel Cars.
Speaking from Aqaba in Jordan where the group are currently stuck waiting, driver Nick Smith said: “We were expecting problems with charging points or even the car itself on a journey of this length and magnitude but the car has performed brilliantly and charging has not been a problem. To be stuck on a paperwork misunderstanding essentially is pretty frustrating. It would be devasting to turn around and drive back to Wales now and miss the World Cup when we’ve come this far.”
“We’ve been blown away by the support we’ve had from back home as well as by the build-up and excitement ahead of Wales reaching their first World Cup in 64 years so we just want to keep that momentum going and get to Qatar now.”
Twitter: @EVtoQatar
Instagram electriccartoqatar
You can see the journey so far and upload your message of support for the team at www.electriccartoqatar.com
