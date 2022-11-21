Wales fans caught up in ticket ‘chaos’ as Fifa app fails to work

Wales fans hoping to go to this evening’s game against the USA have been caught up in issues with Fifa’s ticketing app.

The issues came to light earlier as England fans found themselves unable to access the Khalifa Stadium for today’s opening World Cup clash against Iran.

A number of supporters across teams have complained on social media that they are unable to download their tickets, and users who had logged out couldn’t log back in.

Some Wales fans have found themselves in the same boat, facing four-hour waits to get paper tickets printed. Hundreds have been told to queue at a Doha convention centre to have a paper ticket printed off.

One Wales fan took to social media to say that the situation was “chaos”.

“The FIFA app has failed and the tickets for hundreds of people – including me – have disappeared,” Meinir Ffransis said.

“Since arriving at Doha at 11.30am this morning we’ve been queuing. After four hours in the middle of town, there are still hundreds in front of me.

“The stadium doesn’t open until 7pm but we’re urged to go to the stadium to have tickets printed. It’s chaos.”

Another fan, Justin D. Martin, posted on social media: “I have a ticket to U.S.-Wales today and two other World Cup matches, and Hayya app shows that I have no tickets to any matches. Can anyone help?”

Huge number of fans struggling to get into England’s game because FIFA ticket app has crashed. pic.twitter.com/lJDpBH3j3x — Matt Lawton (@Lawton_Times) November 21, 2022

A USA fan told the Mirror that her tickets had also disappeared.

“The FIFA app had everyone worried because our tickets disappeared completely,” she said. “We tried calling FIFA and the automated system disconnected us.”

England’s fans supporters club put out a message: “We’re aware of issues with some e-tickets at the stadium with FIFA’s ticketing app.

“The FA is working hard to find a resolution for England fans. If you have issues seeing your ticket on the app, join the ticketing resolution queue at the stadium, but keep checking the app.”

Wales will be taking on the United States at 10pm local time (7pm GMT).

