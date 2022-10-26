Wales fans get ready to drive to Qatar World Cup in electric car

A group of Welsh football fans are making the 5,000-mile journey to the Qatar World Cup in an electric car.

Former Cardiff City footballer Scott Young will be joined by Nick Smith, Huw Talfryn Walters and Walter Pennell, all from south Wales, on the cross-continent adventure dubbed Electric Car To Qatar.

They are leaving Wales from the Football Association of Wales’ (FAW) headquarters at the Vale Resort in Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan, in their solely electric MG4 – nicknamed Morris – on October 28.

The first leg of their journey will take them through France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Slovenia and Croatia before reaching Greece.

A ferry will transport the car from Athens to Israel, where it will then pass through Jordan and Saudi Arabia before aiming to arrive in Qatar on November 18 – a total of 22 days since setting off.

Wales’ crucial group game against the USA takes place on November 21.

Gareth Bales

Mr Smith said: “We know most people think this is a mad plan – we’ve even had Gareth Bale himself sat in the car looking a bit doubtful about whether we can actually achieve this.

“But we’re confident in the car and we’re up for the challenge. We’re driven by both a love for football and a passion for the positive change electric cars can bring for people and the planet.

“There will be bumps in the road for sure but we’ve got loads of support behind us and we can’t wait to get to Qatar and join the other fans and support Wales in their first World Cup in 64 years.

“If Wales can get to the World Cup against the odds, so can we.”

The drivers will be collecting messages of support for the Wales men’s football team as they take on their journey, which is being filmed for a future TV show.

They will stop at football-themed landmarks along the route, including the UEFA HQ in Geneva.

Nathaniel Cars is providing the MG4 car while Go Ev Cymru – a community interest company – will support the challenge.

Neil Mooney, chief executive of the FAW, said the journey represented “all that is good” about Wales and fitted the association’s new sustainability strategy called Cymru, Wellbeing & the World.

“We will check in with the guys every day to ensure they are on the right road to Doha and that they have found a socket,” he said.

“We can’t wait to meet them on the other side before we face the USA in our opener on November 21.”

Here is their itinerary for the trip, which is expected to take 22 days:

Day one – October 28

Departure point – The Vale Resort, south Wales

Countries passed – England

End destination – Lille, France

Expected travel distance – 332 miles

Day two – October 29

Departure point – Lille, France

Countries passed – Belgium, Netherlands, Germany

End destination – Luxembourg

Expected travel distance – 358 miles

Day three – October 30

Departure point – Luxembourg

Countries passed – France

End destination – Geneva, Switzerland

Expected travel distance – 359 miles

Day four – October 31

Departure point – Geneva – 7.30am

End destination – Milan, Italy

Expected travel distance – 197 miles

Day five – November 1

Departure point – Milan

End destination – Bolzano, Italy

Expected travel distance – 201 miles

Highlight – Stelvio mountain pass

Day six – November 2

Departure point – Bolzano

End destination – Graz, Austria

Expected travel distance – 266 miles

Highlight – Passing the Dolomites, stopping at Landskron Castle and Worthersee lake

Day seven – November 3

Departure point – Graz

Countries passed – Slovenia, Croatia

End destination – Belgrade, Serbia

Expected travel distance – 358 miles

Day eight – November 4

Departure point – Belgrade

Countries passed – North Macedonia

End destination – Thessaloniki, Greece

Expected travel distance – 394 miles

Day nine – November 5

Departure point – Thessaloniki – 7.30am

End destination – Athens, Greece

Expected travel distance – 311 miles

Day 10 – November 6

Drop off vehicles at port

Day 11 – November 7

Vehicles leave for Israel, crew fly to Tel Aviv, Israel

Day 12 and 13 – November 8 and 9

In Israel waiting on vehicles

Day 14 – November 10

Departure point – Haifa Port, Israel

End destination – Jerusalem, Israel

Expected travel distance – 95 miles

Day 15 – November 11

Departure point – Jerusalem

End destination – Amman, Jordan

Expected travel distance – 154 miles

Day 16 – November 12

Departure point – Amman

End destination – Waddi Rum, Jordan

Expected travel distance – 212 miles

Day 17 – November 13

Departure point – Waddi Rum

End destination – Hegra, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Expected travel distance – 319 miles

Day 18 – November 14

Departure point – Hegra

End destination – Hail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Expected travel distance – 262 miles

Day 19 – November 15

Departure point – Hail

End destination – Buraydah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Expected travel distance – 172 miles

Day 20 – November 16

Departure point – Buraydah

End destination – Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Expected travel distance – 221 miles

Highlight – Try to get from Burayadah on one charge – on arrival visit King Fahd Football Stadium

Day 21 – November 17

Departure point – Riyadh

End destination – Al Hofuf, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Expected travel distance – 203 miles

Day 22 – November 18

Departure point – Al Hofuf 7.30am

End destination – Doha, Qatar

Expected travel distance – 162 miles

Highlight – Meet up with the Welsh Squad at 2pm

