Wales find out opponents after Nations League draw

Wales have been drawn against Poland, Netherlands and Belgium in Group A of the Nations League.

Rob Page’s side have been handed tough games against some of Europe’s best teams – including yet more matches against Belgium.

This will be Wales’ first campaign in League A, the top division of the Nations League, after winning their League B group ahead of Finland, the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.

Wales were be one of the teams in Pot 4 when the League A groups were drawn, alongside Austria, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Each team will play home and away in four group games between 2 and 14 June, then a final two games from 22-27 September 2022.

The four group winners from League A (the top division) will play in the finals in June 2023.

The teams who win each group in the lower three divisions B,C, and D win promotion, with most of the teams who finish bottom getting relegated.

Portugal and France have won the two Nations League titles to date.

England will face Germany, Hungary and Italy in League A.

Scotland and the Republic of Ireland were drawn in the same group in League B alongside Armenia and Ukraine.

The Republic of Ireland also in League B

Northern Ireland, relegated last time, were a top seed in League C.

Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus or Estonia