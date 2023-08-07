Wales flanker Jac Morgan wins Welsh Rugby Writers’ Association award

Wales flanker Jac Morgan has won the Welsh Rugby Writers’ Association’s men’s player of the year award.

Morgan, who was a stand-out performer for Wales and the Ospreys last term, captained his country to victory against opening World Cup warm-up opponents England on Saturday.

And the 23-year-old produced a man-of-the-match display as he showed impressive leadership credentials.

He is the latest recipient of an award previously won by Wales greats such as Barry John, Jonathan Davies, Shane Williams and Sam Warburton.

Morgan said: “It is an illustrious group of past and current players who have won the award. It means a lot to have it.”

The WRWA women’s award, which also covered the 2022-23 season, went to 19-year-old Wales prop Sisilia Tuipulotu, who made her Test debut only a year ago.

She also made a positional switch from lock to front-row and was shortlisted for last season’s Six Nations player of the tournament.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

