Wales fly-half Dan Biggar to retire from international rugby after World Cup

Dan Biggar has decided to end his Wales career after the World Cup.

Biggar has played 109 Tests for Wales since making his debut as a 19-year-old in 2008 and has twice toured with the British and Irish Lions, in 2017 and 2021.

“I’ve decided to call time on my Wales career after the World Cup,” outside-half Biggar wrote in his Mail on Sunday column.

“It’s 15 years since I turned up to my first camp and it feels like the right time to walk away.

“Playing 10 for Wales takes its toll. Everyone’s got an opinion and there’s always someone better than you.

“There have been plenty of moments when I’ve copped it and I’m proud of how long I’ve lasted.”

Biggar played for the Ospreys and Northampton before moving to Toulon in 2022.

The 33-year-old is currently preparing for a third World Cup. Wales begin their campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on September 10.

