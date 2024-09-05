Wales football fans’ charity helps children’s project in Montenegro

It’s back to school for children across Europe but Wales football fans have next week’s Nations League match against Montenegro on their minds.

As usual, the Wales supporters’ charity Gôl Cymru will be helping a children’s project before the national team’s game in Nikšić.

They are donating goods worth up to €1,000 to Dom Bijela in the coastal city of the same name – the country’s only institution that provides support to children without parental care and who need developmental assistance.

This is the third time that Gôl will be working with the centre in Bijela, having visited the facility in September 2011 and having brought over four children from the institution to Wales later that year for the return fixture.

The fans have already spent over €400 on clothing for children with severe illnesses and will purchase equipment and goods in the country to assist the beneficiaries with their return to school around the date of the Wales team’s game.

Rhys Hartley, who will be donating the goods on behalf of Gôl Cymru said: “It’s great to revisit a team with whom we have already built up a great relationship. The institution does some fantastic work and I’m looking forward to seeing how they’ve developed since we last came and to play just a small part in the support they offer to underprivileged children.”

A spokesperson for Dom Bijela reiterated their thanks to Wales fans, saying: “Once again, we sincerely thank Wales fans for their generous donation to our children. As most children are of school-going age, the goods that will be provided will go a long way to helping them in the upcoming school year.”

Gôl! supports children’s charities whenever the national team plays. Founded in Azerbaijan in 2002 by fans who ‘wanted to make a difference’ it has been active in more than 40 countries and offers financial and practical support to good causes.

If you would like to make a donation you can donate at: www.Justgiving.com/gol

