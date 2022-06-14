Wales football fans raise funds for Johan Cruyff charity

Inspired by Hal Robson Kanu’s famous goal (and its Dutch creator of course) Wales’ football supporters will make their next charitable donation ahead of the team’s game with the Netherlands to the Johan Cruyff Foundation in Rotterdam.

The Foundation was set up by one of the world’s greatest footballers, Johan Cruyff, in 1997. It supports projects for children with special needs, offers outdoor sports facilities in deprived areas and builds social sports programmes.

The fans’ money will help the Foundation give children who might otherwise not have the opportunity to take part in sports and to be active.

Simon van Rooijen, from the Cruyff Foundation said: “We focus on children and youngsters for whom sport isn’t a guaranteed part of their lives. Through these actions we create space. Space to grow. Space to make friends. Space to improve both their physical and mental health. Space to become who they are. Thank you for your kind donation to help us create more space!’

The Wales fans will be holding a pre-match party at Paddy Murphy’s pub in Rotterdam today to raise money for Gôl Cymru. It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the charity which supported Ukrainian refugees in Poland before the national team’s game in Wrocław. It also helped children and young people in Wales to attend our matches against Ukraine, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Eleanor Morgan from Gôl Cymru! said: “Children are spending more and more time on their screens rather than playing outside. Sport is a universal language for children, regardless of their background, culture, religion, or ability. Thanks to the generosity of the Wales supporters Gôl Cymru! is able to help the Cruyff Foundation enable children, whoever and wherever they are, to enjoy sport.”

Gôl Cymru supports children’s charities whenever the national team plays. Founded in Azerbaijan in 2002 by fans who ‘wanted to make a difference’ it has been active in more than 40 countries.

Find out more via www.gol.wales or www.gol.cymru

You can donate via: www.Justgiving.com/gol

