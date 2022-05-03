Wales football star David Brooks: “I am cancer free”

Wales international David Brooks has announced he is cancer free.

In a statement posted on social media, the player gave the update everybody had hoped for.

The Bournemouth footballer wrote: “It has been a few months since my last update and in that time I have thankfully completed my cancer treatment.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible medical staff for their amazing work and support throughout the process.

“Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free.

“Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all of your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times.

“I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career.

“The lads at Bournemouth have had an excellent season so far and I am looking forward to being back at The Vitality to cheer the team on as we head into the most important fixtures of the season.

“I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can’t wait to be back out there and playing in front of you on the pitch in the not so distant future.

“Thank you again.

“Best wishes,

“DAVID”

Back in October it was announced the young Welsh player was suffering with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma and that he would begin a course of treatment immediately.

He said that the diagnosis had come as a “shock” to himself and his family, but added that the prognosis was a “positive one”, and that he was “confident” that he would make a “full recovery”.

Thankfully, eight months later he’s fully recovered.

Welcome back Brooksy!

