Wales Grand Slam-winning prop Tony ‘Charlie’ Faulkner dies aged 81
He also played for the Barbarians and toured with the British and Irish Lions in 1977 alongside fellow Pontypool front-rowers Bobby Windsor and Graham Price, who were collectively known as the “Viet Gwent”.
Following his retirement, Faulkner went on to having coaching roles at Newport, Cardiff, Caerphilly and St Peter’s.
Much-loved
“Charlie was a much-loved character and a massive part of the history of Pontypool RFC. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” the club said on Twitter.
“Everyone at Pontypool RFC send their deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to Charlie’s family at this very difficult time.”
Pontypool chairman Pete Jeffreys paid tribute to one of the club’s great characters, who was renowned for his scrummaging.
“He was a genuine legend at our club and in Welsh rugby too, but also an absolute gentleman. A genuine nice guy who everybody loved and spoke highly of,” Jeffreys said to WalesOnline.
“I was watching the ‘Slammed 70s’ documentary on TV and it was noticeable how he, Graham Price and Bobby Windsor came in and helped toughen up the Wales side.
“Legend is often an overused word in sport, but not in Charlie’s case. He was a true legend of our game.”
