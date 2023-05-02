Wales handed testing draw in inaugural Women’s Nations League

By Phil Blanche, PA Sport

Wales have been drawn against Germany, Denmark and Iceland in the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Gemma Grainger’s side were drawn against Germany who are the number two ranked side in the world behind the US, while Iceland (14) and Denmark (15) will also provide a stern test to Wales’ women, who are ranked 31, in League A3.

Elsewhere England and Scotland have been drawn together in League A1, along with Netherlands and Belgium.

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were paired in League B1 with Hungary and Albania.

The competition will be played in a similar format to the men’s Nations League with the 51 competing nations divided into two leagues of 16 and one of 19.

The four League A winners will progress to the finals, which will also act as Europe’s 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

There will also be promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of the start of qualifying matches for the 2025 European Championship.

Games across all three leagues will be played in September, October and November with the finals held in February 2024.

