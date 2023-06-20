Wales hooker Scott Baldwin retires from playing to take up Newcastle role

Wales international hooker Scott Baldwin has announced his retirement from playing and will take up a coaching role at Gallagher Premiership club Newcastle.

Baldwin, 34, made more than 180 appearances for the Ospreys, in addition to spells in the Premiership with Harlequins and Worcester.

He also won 37 Test caps, and featured three times as a replacement during Wales’ Guinness Six Nations campaign last season.

“The opportunity to represent my country at rugby was a dream come true,” Baldwin said, in a statement released by the Ospreys.

“However, every great adventure must come to an end, and it is time for me to retire and pursue the next phase of my life.

“It was tough to make the choice, but the time is right. It is not an easy decision because playing rugby is my passion, but I feel it is time to step back and focus on my coaching career.”

Newcastle confirmed that Baldwin will join their set-up as defence coach.

Falcons head coach Alex Codling said: “Scott has got a huge amount of experience from playing in the Premiership, United Rugby Championship and internationally over a number of years, and he will bring a wealth of knowledge to the role.”

