Wales’ hopes of reaching Euro 2025 dented by play-off first-leg loss in Slovakia

Wales’ hopes of reaching Euro 2025 were dented by a 2-1 play-off first-leg defeat to Slovakia in Poprad.

Stunning second-half strikes from Martina Surnovska and Maria Mikolajova put Slovakia in command against below-par visitors.

But Ffion Morgan’s excellent 89th-minute finish gave Wales hope ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final second leg in Cardiff.

Wales started on the front foot with Charlie Estcourt’s volley at the far post blocked by the knees of Slovakia goalkeeper Maria Korenciova and Ceri Holland firing over after a forceful run.

But Slovakia – ranked 51 in the world and 22 places below Wales – took control and Surnovska missed the target from 10 yards before forcing a fine save from Olivia Clark.

The Wales goalkeeper was needed again to stop Mikolajova’s cross from creeping in at the back post.

Slovakia’s superiority was rewarded four minutes into the second period and moments after Josie Green almost headed into her own net.

Wales were slow to close down Surnovska as the ball fell to her from a corner 20 yards out and were duly punished as the ball flashed past Clark.

Mikolajova doubled the lead nine minutes later with a magnificent swerving 25-yard free-kick after Wales’ defence creaked again.

Record caps holder and scorer Jess Fishlock was sent on from the bench after her recent injury problems for the final 25 minutes and Wales improved dramatically upon her arrival.

Wales were running out of time when Fishlock spotted Morgan’s unchecked run, and the Bristol City player took a touch in the box before curling home a superb shot.

