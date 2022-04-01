Wales in the same World Cup group as England, USA and Iran if they qualify

Wales will be in the same World Cup group as England, USA and Iran if they qualify, after being drawn in Group B.

Wales are in the play-off final for the World Cup after beating Austria last month. They will now face the winners of Scotland v Ukraine, with the match delayed to June due to the Russian invasion.

Whenever that game is played, the play-off final against Wales will take place a few days later.

Should Wales qualify they will play their first game against the United States on 21 November, and their second game against Iran on 25 November.

They would play England in Qatar on 29 November.

Alan Shearer told the BBC that England “will look at that and think it could have been a lot more difficult. I am sure he and his players will be happy with that.”

Other mouth-watering fixtures in the pool stage include Germany v Spin and Argentina v Mexico.

The opening game of the 2022 World Cup will be Qatar v Ecuador in Group A. The final will take place on 18 December.

