Wales international Bradley Roberts announces retirement due to injury

Wales international hooker Bradley Roberts has announced his retirement from professional rugby with immediate effect due to injury.

It is understood that the 28-year-old Dragons forward had been battling to overcome a back injury.

He had not played for the Dragons since January, with Roberts having joined them from Ulster in 2022. South Africa-born Roberts made his Wales debut against the Springboks in 2021. He won five caps.

Roberts played as a hooker for United Rugby Championship side Dragons RFC. After school, having failed to get an academy or development contract with a South African provincial team, he moved to Colwyn Bay, and joined RGC 1404 in mid-season. He returned to South Africa in the summer, where he trained and played with the Sharks at under-19 level. In 2017 he was invited to join Rainey Old Boys in Magherafelt, County Londonderry, after their director of rugby, Brian Smyth, received a highlights video from a South African contact. He helped the team get promoted to division 2A of the All Ireland League in 2018-19, and is impressive club performances led to his call up to the Ulster squad as injury cover at hooker. Roberts was called up to play for Wales in the 2021 Autumn internationals, having qualified through his paternal grandmother, who was from Llandysul. To remain available to play for Wales, he left Ulster and joined Welsh side Dragons RFC on a long-term contract at the end of the 2021-22 season. “My career has been short but very sweet, and I look back at this chapter with massive pride and astonishment,” Roberts told the Dragons’ website. Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan added: “Bradley has always given his absolute all to the cause, and it is that belief, drive, and talent that has seen him play successfully at the very highest level.”

