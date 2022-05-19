Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales international prop joins the Dragons

19 May 2022 1 minute Read
Dragons flag bearers at Rodney Parade. Photo Nigel French AP Images

The Dragons have announced the signing of Wales international prop Rob Evans.

Evans, who has been released by the Scarlets, will join the Dragons ahead of next season.

The 30-year-old made his Wales debut against Ireland in 2015, going on to win 39 caps.

He has not featured for Wales, though, since the 2020 Six Nations.

“We are delighted to be welcoming a player of Rob’s calibre to the Dragons and excited about the impact he can make with us,” Dragons rugby director Dean Ryan told the region’s official website.

“Rob is highly-driven and motivated to help us move forward as a squad.

“He also still has big international ambitions with Wales that he wants to achieve as a Dragon.”

Phil
Phil
1 hour ago

Great news for the Dragons… Foolish of the Scarlets to let him go

Eifion
Eifion
43 minutes ago

Could be a good signing if he refinds his form

