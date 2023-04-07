Wales international Ross Moriarty leaves Dragons to join French side Brive

British and Irish Lion back row Ross Moriarty has left Dragons to join Brive.

The 28-year-old Wales international, who has made 54 appearances since joining the club in 2018, has signed a contract with the French side until 2025.

“I can’t wait to arrive this weekend and immediately put myself at the service of the team for these last five games,” Moriarty told Brive’s website.

In a statement issued by Dragons, he added: “I’m sad to be leaving Dragons but this is an opportunity that I feel I have to take at this time for myself and my young family.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved with the club for their support, especially Dai Flanagan for his understanding with the decision I have made.”

Head coach Flanagan admits they did their best to keep Moriarty but he received a better offer.

“We’re obviously disappointed to be losing a player of the quality of Ross after we offered him the best possible terms we could to remain with us,” he said.

“I have always enjoyed a strong relationship with Ross and would like to thank him for his honesty and professionalism throughout what I know has been a difficult decision for him.”

