Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales’ Joe Cordina ‘absolutely gutted’ after being stripped of world title

04 Oct 2022 1 minute read
Joe Cordina Photo Bradley Collyer PA Images

Joe Cordina is “absolutely gutted” after being stripped of his IBF super-featherweight title due to a hand injury.

The Welshman stopped Kenichi Ogawa in June to claim the title and was due to make his first defence against Shavkat Rakhimov in Abu Dhabi on November 5.

However Cordina was forced to withdraw with the injury and has subsequently been informed by the IBF that he has been stripped of his title.

Cordina wrote on social media: “Absolutely gutted. Worked my whole life to become a world champion and I haven’t even had the chance to defend the title. Feel like I’ve been robbed.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
George Atkinson
George Atkinson
6 hours ago

Is this normal practise in boxing? Because this seems overly harsh and unfair.

1
Reply
Julia Burns
Julia Burns
6 hours ago

How incredibly frustrating and disappointing for you Joe. It seems totally unfair to an outsider like me.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.