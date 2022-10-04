Sport
The Welshman stopped Kenichi Ogawa in June to claim the title and was due to make his first defence against Shavkat Rakhimov in Abu Dhabi on November 5.
Wales’ Joe Cordina ‘absolutely gutted’ after being stripped of world title
However Cordina was forced to withdraw with the injury and has subsequently been informed by the IBF that he has been stripped of his title.
Cordina wrote on social media: “Absolutely gutted. Worked my whole life to become a world champion and I haven’t even had the chance to defend the title. Feel like I’ve been robbed.”
Is this normal practise in boxing? Because this seems overly harsh and unfair.
How incredibly frustrating and disappointing for you Joe. It seems totally unfair to an outsider like me.