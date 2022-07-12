Wales legend Jamie Roberts retires from rugby

Wales legend Jamie Roberts has announced his retirement from rugby at 35 years of age.

The centre won 94 caps for Wales between 2008 and 2017, and three for the British and Irish Lions on their tours to South Africa in 2009 and Australia in 2013.

He played in the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cup and was a Grand Slam winner in 2008, 2012 and lifted the Six Nations trophy in 2013.

He was named Lions Player of the Series in 2009 in South Africa. He toured again in 2013 and scored in the third Test against Australia to win the series.

Announcing his retirement in the Daily Mail he said: “I’ve achieved far more than I ever dreamed of. You’re part of something very special when you wear these three feathers of Wales.

“It’s a very distinct club. Nothing else can really replicate that immense feeling.

“The pride of singing the national anthem To do it once is special. To do I 94 times is incredible. I was fortunate enough to captain my country and I’ll take that to the grave with me.

“Over the years, I’ve learnt to take in the lows as much as the highs. Tears of joy and tears of happiness. The ecstasy of being selected two Lions tours versus the despair of lying on the operation table. I’ve been there a few times!”

Jamie Roberts started his club career with Cardiff and went on to play for Racing Metro, Bath, Harlequins, Stormers, The Newport-Gwent Dragons and Waratahs.

On social media, Jamie Roberts said that he had “given everything in body and mind” to the sport but that “the game of rugby has given me more than I could have ever dreamt of in return”.

“Our wonderful sport has impacted my life far beyond the white lines of the playing field,” he said.

“I guess its values have defined my attitude and approach to life and certainly shaped who I am today.

“It’s difficult to know where to start when it comes to thanking those who’ve influenced and helped my career.

“There are too many to mention, but in time, I hope I get the opportunity to share a glass and thank you all individually.”

