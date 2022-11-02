Wales legends hitch a ride with fans driving to the World Cup in their electric car

Wales football legends Joe Ledley and Danny Gabbidon have hitched a ride with four football fans who are taking their electric car on the 5,000 mile journey to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The two former Welsh internationals hopped in the electric MG4 car – nicknamed ‘Morris’ – when the group passed through Switzerland on Monday, and are currently in Bolzano, Italy, ahead of moving on to Austria.

They have joined four electric car enthusiasts from South Wales who set off from the FAW’s headquarters at the Vale Resort last Friday and aim to arrive in Qatar on the 18th November – 22 days after setting off and in time for Wales’ crucial first group game against USA on 21st November.

The original four – Nick Smith, Scott Young, Huw Talfryn Walters and Walter Pennell – are travelling with support from Go Ev Cymru, a community interest company with a mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles across Wales, while the MG4 electric car is provided by FAW sponsors Nathaniel Cars.

After picking up Ledley and Gabbidon – who have a combined 126 caps for Wales (77 for Ledley, 49 for Gabbidon) – the group accepted an invitation to visit UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, where they met with UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin and other officials.

Ledley played for clubs including Cardiff City, Celtic, Crystal Palace, and Derby County. Gabbidon’s clubs included West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City, West Ham United, and Crystal Palace.

Co-driver Scott Young will remain in Morris the electric car for most of the journey while the three other original members will rotate with a backup vehicle to allow other famous faces to help drive it along different legs of the journey to Qatar.

After passing through France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland, the group are currently in Bolzana, Italy.

Next they will next travel through Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, and Greece are next before a short ferry from Athens to Israel.

They will then travel through Jordan and Saudi Arabia before aiming to arrive in Qatar on the 18th November.

For more information on the Car to Qatar challenge follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram YouTube and Tik Tok. #electriccartoqatar.

