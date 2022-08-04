Wales lose assistant coach Gareth Williams to Scarlets

Wales assistant coach Gareth Williams is to take up a role with the Scarlets.

Williams, who had responsibility for the contact area among head coach Wayne Pivac’s support team, will join Scarlets as defence coach.

Williams left his post with the Welsh Rugby Union after last month’s Test series against world champions South Africa.

He was appointed on a full-time basis just over a year ago, having initially started work with Pivac during the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

Pivac said: “It is a shame to lose one of the coaching team just over a year out to Rugby World Cup, but I understand Gareth’s decision and I am pleased for him.

“He is not going far, and it will be great having a good young coach moving from the national team into the regional system to further their development.

“This is also an important element in increasing alignment between international and domestic rugby in Wales.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

