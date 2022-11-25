Wales make one change for Iran with Kieffer Moore in for Dan James and Joe Allen on the bench

Kieffer Moore, who sparked Wales’ revival after being introduced at the interval against the USA, will replace Daniel James for Wales’ key game against Iran this morning.

Joe Allen who passed fit yesterday to play will start on the bench.

Gareth Bale will become Wales’ most-capped men’s player by making his 110th appearance, leading a side showing just one change from the team that had opened their Group B campaign with a 1-1 draw against the United States.

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand will miss out after being concussed against England and will be replaced by Hossein Hosseini.

Temperatures could reach up to hit 29C when Wales play Iran at 1pm local time, 10am UK time, at the 40,000-capacity Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha.

Nerves were already setting in for some fans as they began to make their way to the stadium with many feeling that Wales needed the three points to ensure a place in the knock-out stages.

Ryan Tobin, 29, from Bridgend, South Wales, said he hopes the rest of the tournament goes well for Wales.

He said of Iran: “They’ll be used to the heat but I think we should be okay.”

Dylan Thomas, 28, from Maesteg, South Wales, joked: “Once I start talking about it, I get nervous.”

